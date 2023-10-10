Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones begin their home slate this Saturday night as they battle with the West Bend Power.

Doors open at 6:15pm and the puck drops at 7:10pm. Limited tickets remain available at wausaucyclones.com. The first 500 fans receive a Cyclones magnet schedule presented by Prompt Action Pest Control. Wausau enters the weekend with a 4-3-0-0 record. West Bend is 5-1-0-1 after a regulation and shootout loss to Oregon last week.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the ice arena this weekend as we begin another action-packed season of Cyclones Hockey,” said Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

Stay connected during the season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online at wausaucyclones.com.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

