Building additions needed to satisfy curriculum requirements in the Wausau School District’s restructuring plan will cost taxpayers millions more than anticipated, an amount the Wausau School Board has not yet approved.

The Board on Monday opted to wait before making a decision on the school district officials’ proposal to build a new science wing and other additions at Wausau West at a cost of between roughly $6-12.5 million. Expense scenarios varied.

Citing the significant expense and relatively short time to review the district’s proposal and its impact, the board, absent three members on Monday, said they’ll discuss the plan two weeks from now during a special meeting that will be convened specifically for that purpose.

“A lot to chew on,” Board President James Bouche said Monday. “We are seeing it for the first time,” he said, adding that he would like to hear input from the board members who were not at the meeting.

Superintendent Keith Hilts tried to secure approval for at least parts of the additional construction and said digging for the elevator shaft at West would begin next week.

The district aims to combine the two high schools into one senior high, with a junior high at what is now Wausau East. But district records show that neither the district’s leadership team nor the consultant spearheading the project, Nexus Solutions, previously realized that they would need additional science labs and classrooms after the merger.

Another sticking point is that community storage rooms were not part of the main design but kept in alternate category. The expenses for these have more than doubled, from half a million to over $1.2 million, with costs that could increase in the future.

The changes are scheduled to commence in the fall of 2025 but parents and some board members are now questioning whether that timeline can be met due to the curriculum requirements that need to be addressed.

Two weeks ago, some board members grilled Hilts and other senior administrative and academic officials about the lack of their foresight in planning ahead.

On Monday, Board member Cody Nikolai, who was open to approving some parts of the additions proposed, said he was surprised that Nexus Solutions missed the need for additional science space when they designed the combined high schooll

Earlier, Hilts gave an “insight” on the prior referendum and the district’s restructuring plan and where those efforts stand. He also said district officials realized that putting the community and storage rooms in an alternate category upset many people, including board members, and he apologized for that. He pledged to keep the board and the community in the loop for all proposals before formally asking the board to make decisions.

Hilts also said district officials are aware that there are concerns around the restructuring because it is an enormous change, but urged people to look forward.

