Dear Editor,

I am writing today in opposition to the District 23 Supervisor David Baker’s (Kronenwetter 1,2,3,4,5) call for the abolition of the Marathon County Public Library and creations of a Community Standards Workgroup as reported in your story seen here.

These ideas put forth are ill conceived, an expansion of the powers and scope of government, and a regressive course in regards to intellectual freedom. As a former member of the Library Board here in Marathon County, I hope that these ideas are soundly rejected by the men and women of the Marathon County Board.

The idea of the County Board punishing the library is clear in this quote from Supervisor Baker, taken from his email last week: “I am considering forming an unofficial “Library Community Standards Alignment” Workgroup to try to assist with reaching a resolution between the Library Board and the large number of Marathon County residents concerned with the direction of the Marathon County Library. While it is important to note that no meetings have occurred to date, one of the options that would probably be considered would be abolition of the County Library system under Wisconsin Statute 43.18(2), allowing each Municipality to maintain individual Library Boards and follow their respective Community Standards.”

This is an expansion of the role of the County Board (the government) into the realm of ideas that are accessible to the public based on a standard apparently set forth by Supervisor Baker, and those he would pull to his unofficial work group. I am 52, and the movie Footloose was pretty impactful on me as a young man, and this is starting to sound like a way to ban dancing here in town. Instead, this so-called work group will simply set standards by which our public library will operate and impose its ethical and moral standard on the reading habits of others who have not signed on to the group’s opinions.

Baker has proclaimed himself to be a member of the Conservative political grouping. But, in his email he has advocated for the expansion of government through his workgroup, and he has sought to deny people access to information in the public library. This denial is patently anti-freedom, and anti-free thought, and patently against free speech and the ideas contained within free speech.

The question can be posed, how can we determine this all from a few paragraphs in an email? This is a fair question, and one that can be answered by making a list. This all started simply enough….

It is clear to me that this is an ongoing fight with escalating means and methods. An elected official now seeks to dismantle the County Library system that has served this community for generations.

The suggestions of Supervisor David Baker should be rejected by the members of the County Board, as this sort of regressive nonsense has no place in a community moving forward into our collective next steps. People should be allowed the freedom to pursue the ideas and library materials they want, without the interference of a small group of people such as this.

Dino Corvino, Weston

