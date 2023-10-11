Wausau Pilot & Review

Electronic Waste is the fastest growing waste stream globally. With a growth rate of 3-4% per year, researchers say we need to act quickly to deal with it, and an effort is underway in Wausau to help.

According to the United Nations, 17.6 lbs of e-waste per person will be produced worldwide in 2023. This means 68 million tons of electronic waste is discarded within a year – more than the weight of the Great Wall of China. Only 17.4% of this waste, containing a mixture of harmful substances and precious materials, will be recorded as being properly collected, treated and recycled globally.

The remaining 56.7 million tons will be either placed in landfills, burned or illegally traded and treated in a substandard way or simply hoarded in the households. Even in Europe, which leads the world in e-waste recycling, only 54% of e-waste is officially reported as collected and recycled and the lack of public awareness is preventing countries from developing circular economies for electronic equipment.

Good News Project (GNP), whose vision is to “BE THE GOOD for the environment and each other”, will celebrate International E Waste Day by providing e-CYCLING collection on Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th from 9 am – 4 pm, and will be accepting both small and large unwanted electronics for recycling at the 1106 N. Fifth Street facility. GNP charges .45 cents/lb. for environmentally responsible disposal of these electronics.

Volunteers interested in participating in our environmentally friendly programming are required to call GNP in advance at 715-843-5985. For more information on e-CYCLING, email Eric at eric@goodnewswi.com. For more information about Good News Project, visit www.goodnewswi.com.

