Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of guest articles from community experts on domestic abuse, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This article may contain information that is emotionally difficult and/or upsetting for some readers. Readers are encouraged to care for their safety and well being in ways that make sense for them and to reach out for support if needed.

To speak to an advocate who can assist you with safety and support, please call The Women’s Community 24/7/365 at 715-842-7323 or toll free at 988-665-1234. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please contact your local medical provider as soon as possible.

Shannon Jarecki | Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator at The Women’s Community

Domestic abuse is a pattern of coercive, controlling behavior used by an individual trying to gain power and control over their partner. Let’s take a minute to gain a deeper understanding of a key component of domestic abuse: pattern of behavior.

If you go: What: Panel discussion on domestic violence

From: Wausau Metro Strong, Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, The Women’s Community

When: Registration is at 11 a.m. with a program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

Where: Northcentral Technical College

Cost: Free

Fore more details and to register: Visit this page

Too often, domestic abuse is reduced to an incident: The time law enforcement responded, that day that someone didn’t come into work, the night the neighbors heard what was going on. What we fail to see is that all of the incidents are connected, and plastered together through a web of tactics designed to strip the victim of autonomy and security.

The impacts of domestic abuse are also not limited to a single incident. Victims have been enduring on-going manipulation and isolation. The controlling tactics used by a partner leave victims believing the abuse is their fault, that they can change it, and that no one will help them. For many, it can take years to heal from the negative messages and harmful behaviors that the partner they love chose to use against them.

The harm of domestic abuse ripples out past the victim and their children. Family, friends, and neighbors may step in to help. They may be threatened or attacked. The anxiety and confusion felt by the victim envelops their support system, as well. Victims need to know they have support available who are helping them understand options and resources available, plan for their safety, and offer reassurance that no one deserves to be hurt in their relationship.

The effects continue to ripple out into the community. Law enforcement responding to domestic incidents are in the line of danger. Workplaces feel the absence of victims unable to come into work or be fully present due to trauma. Employers have been supportive of victims by strategizing security responses, understanding that the most dangerous time is often when a victim is trying to create separation from a controlling partner.

We have all known someone who has survived a coercive, controlling relationship. We bear witness to the ongoing impact this endemic of domestic abuse causes in communities, even when it is not always recognized.

As a community, it is crucial that we pay attention to the signs that domestic violence may be present. We can offer a safety net to support victims trying to break free. We can encourage healthy communication, respectful relationships, and open expression of emotions to build strong and supportive partnerships.

October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As a coordinated community effort to address domestic violence, the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team will be offering short articles addressing the impacts and response to domestic violence.

In partnership with Wausau Metro Strong and the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, a panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, October 25th from 11:30-1:00 at Northcentral Technical College. The event is free and open to the public. Visit the Chamber’s events page for more information and registration.

