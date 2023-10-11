Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials are working to determine why several Transportation Security Administration officials fell ill suddenly Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport.

CWA officials confirmed the incident. Witnesses said one officer passed out, while others vomited. All were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Unconfirmed reports state that the officers were exposed to some sort of “substance” before they became ill, but no additional information was immediately available. Officials have ruled out the airport’s HVAC ventilation system as a potential source, but an investigation is active.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

