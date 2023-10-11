The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week announced a new partnership with twelve other distinguished art museums in the state to form the Wisconsin Art Destinations.

Together, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Chazen Museum of Art, Museum of Wisconsin Art, Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Haggerty Art Museum, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Racine Art Museum, Paine Art Center and Gardens, Rahr-West Art Museum, Trout Museum of Art, Miller Art Museum, and the Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass are working together to raise the profile of Wisconsin as a destination for the visual arts by inviting visitors of all backgrounds, inclinations and levels of interest in art to explore and experience the state’s art museums and surrounding destinations.

Located among Wisconsin’s vibrant and charming communities, each of the Wisconsin Art Destinations museums capture the State’s unmatched culture of fierce independence and originality through exceptionally curated and immersive art experiences.

Devoted to igniting a sense of discovery within each visitor, the goal of the collective is to increase attendance across all of the art museums, while highlighting the individuality and uniqueness each brings, encouraging visits to multiple art museums during one trip.

Visit Wisconsin Art Destinations at this link.