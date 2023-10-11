Wausau Pilot & Review

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 77-year-old Marathon County man last seen Tuesday morning in the town of Reid.

Similar to an Amber Alert, Silver Alerts go out by email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

Officials say Roy Norbert Wyotasik was expected to meet with his family in Weston on Tuesday afternoon but did not show. He was last seen at his home in the town of Reid and has a history of being confused and disoriented, officials said.

Woytasik is about 6 feet tall and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes with Velcro. He could be driving a green 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 with Wisconsin license plates ST6-283.

Anyone with information should call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department at 715-261-7792.

