A 77-year-old Marathon County man reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, officials said Wednesday.

Similar to an Amber Alert, Silver Alerts go out by email and text message through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network to notify the public that an adult with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other permanent cognitive impairment is missing.

Roy Norbert Wyotasik was expected to meet with his family in Weston on Tuesday afternoon but did not show. That prompted a missing persons report. But now, officials say, Wyotasik is safe and unharmed.

No additional information has been released.

