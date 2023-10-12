Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on I-90/94, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m. on the interstate near the Columbia/Sauk county line. In a news release Wednesday night, the state patrol said a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was heading east on the highway when the driver, a 21-year-old Sparta man, lost control, crossed the median and hit two westbound semi-trucks.

A passenger inside the SUV, a 29-year-old man from California, died from his injuries. The driver and two other passengers, a 22-year-old Sparta man and a 36-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the semis were not hurt.

Officials have not released the names of those involved pending family notification.

The release did not say what led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The westbound interstate remained closed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

