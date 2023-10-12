This week’s cocktail is, in a word, incredible with a riot of flavors that will make you swoon. This, my friends, is not to be missed.

The Salted Caramel Brownie Martini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Salted Caramel Brownie Martini

3 oz. Salted Caramel Liqueur

1 oz. Dark Cream de Cacao

Brownie bites, for garnish

To create this drink, combine the liquids in a shaker and pour into a martini glass. Place small brownie bites on a skewer for garnish, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.