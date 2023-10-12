by Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner

October 11, 2023

In a 3-3 vote, the Wisconsin Supreme Court sent a case concerning the evidence that is admissible in sexual assault trials back to the state court of appeals. Justice Janet Protasiewicz did not participate in the arguments or the decision, leaving an equally divided Court.

The case, Wisconsin v. Seaton, involves a man accused of sexually assaulting his 17-year-old friend after she had been drinking. The man had also previously been accused of sexually assaulting a different 17-year-old girl after she had been drinking.

The Waukesha County prosecutors in the case had filed a motion to have the prior assault admitted as “other acts evidence,” which allows previous actions by a criminal defendant to be admitted as evidence. The rules regarding other acts evidence are generally strict to avoid prejudicing juries against someone; with certain exceptions they generally limit the courts to consider only the evidence for the crime the defendant is charged with in that specific case.

After the oral argument on the case in September, Justice Protasiewicz’s office did not respond to calls asking why she didn’t participate. Her office also did not respond to calls Tuesday. The Waukesha County judge who originally presided over the case was Jennifer Dorow, who ran against Protasiewicz in the Supreme Court primary election in February.

In the case, the state is asking the Court to change the rules regarding the admissibility of other acts evidence and to allow incidents that would serve to bolster a victim’s credibility when there isn’t any physical evidence of the assault.

Seaton’s attorney argued at the oral arguments that if the Court were to change the rules, other acts evidence would be allowed in nearly every sexual assault trial.

