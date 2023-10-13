WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again print a calendar featuring local photography, events, individuals, businesses and organizations.

The Chamber first produced a hyper-local calendar in 2019. Chamber members sponsor each month in the calendar and local organizations are encouraged to purchase enhanced date listings in the calendar to promote community events.

“Our calendar gives local photographers a unique opportunity to feature their best shots and it gives our members a great vehicle to promote their business or specific events.” said Brian Otten, marketing director at the Chamber.

The 2024 edition of the calendar will be distributed in a special December 2023 Chamber Pak to almost 1,600 member recipients. The calendar will also be given to the hundreds of attendees at the Women’s Leadership Conference on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. Additional copies of the calendar will be available for sale for $5 at the Chamber office beginning in December.

Several months remain available to sponsors in the new edition for $600. This sponsorship includes twenty copies of the calendar for customers or staff. Individual enhanced dates to promote specific events are available for $75.

Interested sponsors and photographers should contact Brian Otten at 715-848-5947 for more information.

