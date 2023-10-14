PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams-Friendship 40, Mauston 21
Alma Center Lincoln 46, Greenwood 0
Alma-Pepin 38, Whitehall 0
Almond-Bancroft 50, Marion/Tigerton 6
Amherst 28, Manawa 12
Aquinas 28, West Salem 7
Arrowhead 21, Oconomowoc 7
Assumption 34, Rosholt 26
Auburndale 27, Colby 13
Badger 28, Westosha Central 7
Baldwin-Woodville 22, Amery 20
Bangor 19, New Lisbon 16
Bay Port 45, West De Pere 34
Belleville 31, Parkview 0
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 60, River Ridge 8
Berlin 40, Ripon 0
Black Hawk 44, Pecatonica 6
Black River Falls 12, Viroqua 7
Blair-Taylor 40, Independence 0
Boyceville 26, Spring Valley 6
Brillion 35, Valders 6
Brookfield Academy 40, Living Word Lutheran 12
Burlington 21, Wilmot 0
Cambria-Friesland 34, St. Mary 12
Cameron 53, Cumberland 13
Campbellsport 28, Omro 6
Cashton 8, Luther 3
Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Ozaukee 0
Cedarburg 9, Whitefish Bay 6
Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 6
Clayton 50, Luck 0
Clinton 20, Cambridge 19
Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Eleva-Strum 16
Coleman 54, Crandon 6
Columbus 38, New Glarus 6
D.C. Everest 13, Wausau West 7
Darlington 49, Fennimore 0
De Pere 14, Ashwaubenon 6
De Soto 16, Belmont 14
DeForest 21, Sauk Prairie 14
Edgar 44, Marathon 0
Edgerton 34, Delavan-Darien 19
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah def. Valley Christian, forfeit
Elkhorn Area 41, Union Grove 30
Elmwood-Plum City 36, Glenwood City 0
Evansville 40, McFarland 7
Fall River/Rio 42, Deerfield 7
Florence 59, Elcho/White Lake 14
Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh West 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 20, Freedom 7
Franklin 41, Kenosha Bradford 20
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Arcadia 0
Germantown 35, Brookfield Central 0
Grafton 42, Greendale 7
Grantsburg 43, Ladysmith 13
Greenfield 47, Cudahy 6
Hamilton 49, Brookfield East 18
Hayward 26, Ashland 6
Highland 47, Riverdale 8
Holmen 42, Reedsburg Area 8
Homestead 35, West Bend West 0
Horicon 36, Waterloo 20
Hudson 35, New Richmond 13
Hurley 40, Webster 0
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Kingdom Prep 0
Iowa-Grant 36, Brookwood 6
Ithaca 22, Hillsboro 6
Jefferson 41, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 6
Jefferson def. East Troy, forfeit
Johnson Creek 35, Pardeeville 13
Kenosha Christian Life 38, Dominican 0
Kenosha St Joseph 49, Racine Lutheran 7
Kettle Moraine 8, Muskego 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40, Kewaskum 0
Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 0
Kiel 23, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 14, Appleton North 0
Kohler 8, Roncalli 7
La Crosse Central 20, La Crosse Logan 10
Laconia 51, North Fond du Lac 6
Lake Country Lutheran 40, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 0
Lakeland 32, Rhinelander 6
Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 29
Lancaster 44, Brodhead 14
Little Chute 26, Denmark 7
Lodi 48, Lake Mills 0
Lomira 13, Mayville 6
Luxemburg-Casco 16, Wrightstown 12
Madison Memorial 31, Janesville Craig 7
Marinette 27, Mishicot 14
Marquette University 33, West Allis Hale 0
Marshall 27, Markesan 6
Marshfield 17, Hortonville 7
Medford Area 58, Antigo 14
Melrose-Mindoro 26, Augusta 6
Menasha 14, Green Bay Southwest 0
Menomonee Falls 51, West Allis Central 13
Menomonie 36, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Milw. King 31, Milw. Washington 8
Milwaukee Reagan 48, Milwaukee South 6
Mineral Point 14, Cuba City 7
Mondovi 36, Fall Creek 14
Monona Grove 42, Fort Atkinson 8
Monroe 62, Whitewater 0
Montello 52, Williams Bay 26
Mount Horeb 48, Portage 25
Neenah 43, Oshkosh North 0
Nekoosa 38, Shiocton 6
New Auburn 34, Bruce 14
New Berlin West 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Niagara 34, Menominee Indian 16
Nicolet 35, Hartford 0
North Crawford 38, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6
Northwestern 56, Bloomer 8
Northwood 20, Chequamegon 16
Notre Dame 40, Manitowoc 7
Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 0
Oakfield 54, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 28
Oconto Falls 36, Crivitz 14
Oregon 19, Sun Prairie West 17
Palmyra-Eagle 20, Dodgeland 12
Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Phillips 62, Washburn 18
Platteville 39, River Valley 0
Plymouth 28, Sheboygan Falls 0
Port Washington 36, Waupun 6
Potosi 20, Southwestern 6
Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit
Pulaski 42, Green Bay Preble 0
Racine Park 27, Racine Horlick 20
Racine St. Catherine’s 44, University School of Milwaukee 8
Randolph 30, Lourdes Academy 24
Random Lake 24, Howards Grove 0
Reedsville 28, Oostburg 13
Rice Lake 52, Prescott 14
Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 6
River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 0
Royall 53, Necedah 0
Saint Croix Central 52, Ellsworth 0
Seymour 36, Shawano 0
Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay West 6
Sheboygan South 49, Green Bay East 6
Siren 34, Shell Lake 28
Somerset 48, Osceola 8
Sparta 32, Baraboo 28
Spooner 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
St Mary’s Springs 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
St Thomas More 22, Brown Deer 0
St. Croix Falls 51, Barron 13
Stanley-Boyd 33, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Stevens Point 56, Appleton West 6
Sun Prairie 53, Stoughton 6
Thorp 24, Owen-Withee 22
Three Lakes 50, Laona-Wabeno 18
Tomah 38, Onalaska 13
Tomahawk 29, Clintonville 20
Turner def. Big Foot, forfeit
Two Rivers 61, Chilton 0
Unity def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit
Verona 37, Madison West 6
Watertown 20, Milton 16
Watertown Luther Prep 29, Martin Luther 0
Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 12
Waukesha West 27, Mukwonago 9
Waunakee 52, Beaver Dam 0
Wauwatosa East 28, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 42, Boscobel 0
West Bend East 14, Slinger 7
Westby 39, Altoona 14
Westfield 22, Wautoma 18
Whitnall 47, Shorewood 0
Winneconne 42, Waupaca 13
Wisconsin Dells 25, Poynette 21
Wisconsin Heights 28, Kickapoo 22
Wisconsin Lutheran 49, South Milwaukee 14
Wisconsin Rapids 33, Wausau East 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
Xavier 47, New London 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Science vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, Ill., ccd.