The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams-Friendship 40, Mauston 21

Alma Center Lincoln 46, Greenwood 0

Alma-Pepin 38, Whitehall 0

Almond-Bancroft 50, Marion/Tigerton 6

Amherst 28, Manawa 12

Aquinas 28, West Salem 7

Arrowhead 21, Oconomowoc 7

Assumption 34, Rosholt 26

Auburndale 27, Colby 13

Badger 28, Westosha Central 7

Baldwin-Woodville 22, Amery 20

Bangor 19, New Lisbon 16

Bay Port 45, West De Pere 34

Belleville 31, Parkview 0

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 60, River Ridge 8

Berlin 40, Ripon 0

Black Hawk 44, Pecatonica 6

Black River Falls 12, Viroqua 7

Blair-Taylor 40, Independence 0

Boyceville 26, Spring Valley 6

Brillion 35, Valders 6

Brookfield Academy 40, Living Word Lutheran 12

Burlington 21, Wilmot 0

Cambria-Friesland 34, St. Mary 12

Cameron 53, Cumberland 13

Campbellsport 28, Omro 6

Cashton 8, Luther 3

Catholic Memorial 42, Wauwatosa West 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Ozaukee 0

Cedarburg 9, Whitefish Bay 6

Chippewa Falls 10, Superior 6

Clayton 50, Luck 0

Clinton 20, Cambridge 19

Cochrane-Fountain City 36, Eleva-Strum 16

Coleman 54, Crandon 6

Columbus 38, New Glarus 6

D.C. Everest 13, Wausau West 7

Darlington 49, Fennimore 0

De Pere 14, Ashwaubenon 6

De Soto 16, Belmont 14

DeForest 21, Sauk Prairie 14

Edgar 44, Marathon 0

Edgerton 34, Delavan-Darien 19

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah def. Valley Christian, forfeit

Elkhorn Area 41, Union Grove 30

Elmwood-Plum City 36, Glenwood City 0

Evansville 40, McFarland 7

Fall River/Rio 42, Deerfield 7

Florence 59, Elcho/White Lake 14

Fond du Lac 45, Oshkosh West 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 20, Freedom 7

Franklin 41, Kenosha Bradford 20

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Arcadia 0

Germantown 35, Brookfield Central 0

Grafton 42, Greendale 7

Grantsburg 43, Ladysmith 13

Greenfield 47, Cudahy 6

Hamilton 49, Brookfield East 18

Hayward 26, Ashland 6

Highland 47, Riverdale 8

Holmen 42, Reedsburg Area 8

Homestead 35, West Bend West 0

Horicon 36, Waterloo 20

Hudson 35, New Richmond 13

Hurley 40, Webster 0

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Kingdom Prep 0

Iowa-Grant 36, Brookwood 6

Ithaca 22, Hillsboro 6

Jefferson 41, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 6

Jefferson def. East Troy, forfeit

Johnson Creek 35, Pardeeville 13

Kenosha Christian Life 38, Dominican 0

Kenosha St Joseph 49, Racine Lutheran 7

Kettle Moraine 8, Muskego 7

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 40, Kewaskum 0

Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 23, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 14, Appleton North 0

Kohler 8, Roncalli 7

La Crosse Central 20, La Crosse Logan 10

Laconia 51, North Fond du Lac 6

Lake Country Lutheran 40, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Lake Holcombe 56, Cornell 0

Lakeland 32, Rhinelander 6

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 29

Lancaster 44, Brodhead 14

Little Chute 26, Denmark 7

Lodi 48, Lake Mills 0

Lomira 13, Mayville 6

Luxemburg-Casco 16, Wrightstown 12

Madison Memorial 31, Janesville Craig 7

Marinette 27, Mishicot 14

Marquette University 33, West Allis Hale 0

Marshall 27, Markesan 6

Marshfield 17, Hortonville 7

Medford Area 58, Antigo 14

Melrose-Mindoro 26, Augusta 6

Menasha 14, Green Bay Southwest 0

Menomonee Falls 51, West Allis Central 13

Menomonie 36, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Milw. King 31, Milw. Washington 8

Milwaukee Reagan 48, Milwaukee South 6

Mineral Point 14, Cuba City 7

Mondovi 36, Fall Creek 14

Monona Grove 42, Fort Atkinson 8

Monroe 62, Whitewater 0

Montello 52, Williams Bay 26

Mount Horeb 48, Portage 25

Neenah 43, Oshkosh North 0

Nekoosa 38, Shiocton 6

New Auburn 34, Bruce 14

New Berlin West 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Niagara 34, Menominee Indian 16

Nicolet 35, Hartford 0

North Crawford 38, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 6

Northwestern 56, Bloomer 8

Northwood 20, Chequamegon 16

Notre Dame 40, Manitowoc 7

Oak Creek 49, Kenosha Tremper 0

Oakfield 54, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 28

Oconto Falls 36, Crivitz 14

Oregon 19, Sun Prairie West 17

Palmyra-Eagle 20, Dodgeland 12

Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Phillips 62, Washburn 18

Platteville 39, River Valley 0

Plymouth 28, Sheboygan Falls 0

Port Washington 36, Waupun 6

Potosi 20, Southwestern 6

Prairie du Chien def. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, forfeit

Pulaski 42, Green Bay Preble 0

Racine Park 27, Racine Horlick 20

Racine St. Catherine’s 44, University School of Milwaukee 8

Randolph 30, Lourdes Academy 24

Random Lake 24, Howards Grove 0

Reedsville 28, Oostburg 13

Rice Lake 52, Prescott 14

Richland Center 51, Dodgeville 6

River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 0

Royall 53, Necedah 0

Saint Croix Central 52, Ellsworth 0

Seymour 36, Shawano 0

Sheboygan North 57, Green Bay West 6

Sheboygan South 49, Green Bay East 6

Siren 34, Shell Lake 28

Somerset 48, Osceola 8

Sparta 32, Baraboo 28

Spooner 26, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

St Mary’s Springs 27, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

St Thomas More 22, Brown Deer 0

St. Croix Falls 51, Barron 13

Stanley-Boyd 33, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Stevens Point 56, Appleton West 6

Sun Prairie 53, Stoughton 6

Thorp 24, Owen-Withee 22

Three Lakes 50, Laona-Wabeno 18

Tomah 38, Onalaska 13

Tomahawk 29, Clintonville 20

Turner def. Big Foot, forfeit

Two Rivers 61, Chilton 0

Unity def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Verona 37, Madison West 6

Watertown 20, Milton 16

Watertown Luther Prep 29, Martin Luther 0

Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 12

Waukesha West 27, Mukwonago 9

Waunakee 52, Beaver Dam 0

Wauwatosa East 28, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 42, Boscobel 0

West Bend East 14, Slinger 7

Westby 39, Altoona 14

Westfield 22, Wautoma 18

Whitnall 47, Shorewood 0

Winneconne 42, Waupaca 13

Wisconsin Dells 25, Poynette 21

Wisconsin Heights 28, Kickapoo 22

Wisconsin Lutheran 49, South Milwaukee 14

Wisconsin Rapids 33, Wausau East 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 6

Xavier 47, New London 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Science vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, Ill., ccd.