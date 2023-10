STEVENS POINT – The Stevens Point Area YMCA will hold its Fall Festival from 11 .m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1000 Division St., Stevens Point.

The festival will feature children’s activities, such as face-painting, cookie-decorating and a bouncy house, a costume contest, held at 4 p.m., and a dance held after the costume contest until 6 p.m. You do not need to be a member of the YMCA to attend.

Send an email to mklasinski@spymca.org or call 715-342-2980, extension 345, for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...