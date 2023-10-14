Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids held off a second-half comeback from Wausau East by scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and taking down the Lumberjacks 33-14 in the Valley Football Association season finale on Friday night at Thom Field.

Wisconsin Rapids led 21-0 at halftime before East put up a fight.

Quarterback Pacey Weber had an 11-yard touchdown run and Caden Werth returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown to close the Raiders’ lead to 21-14, but the Lumberjacks were unable to get much going in the fourth.

Wisconsin Rapids (2-7, 2-5 VFA) put the game away on two rushing touchdowns by Cayden Saeger, who had three overall in the victory.

Wausau East finishes the season at 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the VFA.

Raiders 33, Lumberjacks 14

Wisconsin Rapids 7 14 0 12 – 33

Wausau East 0 0 14 0 – 14

First Quarter

WR – Trevor Martin 2 run (Ashton Fischer kick).

Second Quarter

WR – Jackson Laskowski 19 pass from Martin (Fischer kick).

WR – Cayden Saeger 8 run (Fischer kick).

Third Quarter

WE – Pacey Weber 11 run (Gannon Voegtline kick).

WE – Caden Werth 80 interception return (Voegtline kick).

Fourth Quarter

WR – Saeger 17 run (kick missed).

WR – Saeger 1 run (kick missed).

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WR, Cohen Lehmann 23-211, Cayden Saeger 12-50, Trevor Martin 6-21, Joseph Zeman 3-9, Jonah Rasmussen 2-minus 1, Brock Foley 3-minus 2, Gage Honeyager 2-minus 2. WE, Pacey Weber 11-42, Ralph Pagues 4-36, Jaydan Garrett 3-11, Caden Werth 3-minus 5.

Passing: WR, Rasmussen 1-3-42-1, Martin 2-2-37-0. WE, Weber 8-19-58-1, Werth 1-1-28-0.

Receiving: WR, Jackson Laskowski 2-37, Foley 1-42. WE, Werth 4-30, Gannon Voegtline 2-22, Pegues 1-28, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-4, Garrett 1-2.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 2-7, 2-5 Valley Football Association; Wausau East 2-7, 1-6 Valley Football Association.

