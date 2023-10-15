Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point swept the team titles for the second-straight year and D.C. Everest senior Sara Mlodik won the girls race for the fourth season in a row at the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Standing Rock Park.

The girls title for Stevens Point is its ninth since 2012 and second in a row. The Panthers finished with 32 points, with Wausau West second, Wausau East fourth and D.C. Everest fifth.

Mlodik won in 18:33.7, 13 seconds better than her time winning last year’s title.

Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak finished third in 19:38.3, Celia Sinz was seventh in 20:11.5 and Leah Ottosen took eighth in 20:18.5 to help the Warriors to their strong showing.

Wausau East’s top runner was Audrie Schmitt, who placed 17th in 21:24.2.

The Stevens Point boys dominated again, sweeping the top seven spots in the 5-kilometer race to finish with a perfect score of 15. D.C. Everest was a distant second with 79, Wausau West took third with 87 and Wausau East finished sixth with 165.

Aloysius Franzen, last year’s runner-up, won the boys race in 15:06.5 for Stevens Point, 38 seconds ahead of teammate Ethan Olds. Last year’s conference champion Bode Erickson took fourth.

Stevens Point has won every boys conference meet title since 1977 except for two – in 1987 when it finished second, and in 2020 when it did not compete in fall sports until the alternate spring season during that school year.

Wausau West’s Josh Neilitz was the top non-Stevens Point runner in the boys race, taking eighth in 16:40.2.

Dame Schultz finished 11th for D.C. Everest in 17:39.0, Adam Gage was 13th in 17:56.6 and Tate Minnihan was 14th in 18:03.0 to all earn all-conference honors.

Wausau East’s top boys runner was Edmond Woods, who was 21st in 18:50.9.

D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West will compete at a WIAA Division 1 sectional next Saturday, Oct. 21, at Menomonie High School.

2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet

Oct. 14, at Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 32; 2. Wausau West 51; 3. Marshfield 89; 4. Wausau East 122; 5. D.C. Everest 126; 6. Wisconsin Rapids 145; 7. Merrill incomplete.

Top 10, and Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Wausau East finishers: 1. Sara Mlodik (DC) 18:33.7; 2. Tessa Bruckhart (SP) 19:03.7; 3. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 19:38.3; 4. Sarah Hopp (SP) 19:44.8; 5. Natalie Scharenbroch (MAR) 19:46.4; 6. Jalyssa Groskreutz (SP) 19:51.5; 7. Celia Sinz (WW) 20:11.5; 8. Leah Ottosen (WW) 20:18.5; 9. Lorena Hill (ST) 29:24.1; 10. Adeline Lonsdale (MAR) 21:01.2; 12. Elliana Graham (WE) 21:08.2; 13. Victory Myers (WW) 21:14.5; 17. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 21:24.2; 20. Claire Chellevold (WW) 21:45.4; 21. Lauren Bouffleur (DC) 21:46.5; 22. Becca Jensen (WW) 22:02.2; 24. Madi Phelps (WW) 22:17.0; 28. Rose Selle (WW) 22:42.8; 29. Margaret Bennett (WE) 22:43.8; 30. McKaea Taylor (WE) 23:12.7; 34. Cecelia Hoffmann (DC) 23:48.7; 35. Hailey Bass (WE) 23:53.7; 36. Jenna Koch (DC) 23:55.2; 37. Haileyanna Schober (DC) 24:04.0; 40. Ashlyn Loomans (DC) 24:25.5; 43. Emma Dadabo (DC) 24:50.2; 44. Danika Spets (DC) 24:58.4; 47. Anha Oestreich (WE) 25:53.0.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 15; 2. D.C. Everest 79; 3. Wausau West 87; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 100; 5. Marshfield 155; 6. Wausau East 165; 7. Merrill 182.

Top 10, and Wausau West, D.C. Everest and Wausau East finishers: 1. Aloysius Franzen (SP) 15:06.5; 2. Ethan Olds (SP) 15:44.0; 3. Cooper Erickson (SP) 16:02.7; 4. Bode Erickson (SP) 16:08.0; 5. Andrew Dziak (SP) 16:19.3; 6. Graham Ballard (ST) 16:29.9; 7. Cooper Gunderson (ST) 16:35.1; 8. Josh Neilitz (WW) 16:40.2; 9. Matt Frank (SP) 16:49.7; 10. Owen Hoerneman (MAR) 17:27.1; 11. Damen Schultz (DC) 17:39.0; 13. Adam Gage (DC) 17:56.6; 14. Tate Minnihan (DC) 18:03.0; 16. Eli Akey (WW) 18:09.4; 17. Evan Fuchs (DC) 18:13.9; 18. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 18:15.8; 21. Edmond Woods (WE) 18:50.9; 22. Henry Ruffi (WW) 18:52.8; 23. Dakota Myers (WW) 18:56.5; 24. Alexander Jelen (DC) 18:58.3; 25. James Dadabo (DC) 19:10.4; 28. Chris Zamzow (DC) 19:26.8; 29. Noorullah Matie (WE) 19:27.6; 30. Will Zastrow (WW) 19:30.8; 31. Will Butalla (WW) 19:39.3; 33. Kayden Merritt (DC) 19:45.8; 34. Quinn Barber (WE) 19:51.1; 38. Oliver Hornby (WE) 20:09.1; 40. River Koy (WW) 20:25.3; 43. Taylen Taylor (WE) 20:32.9; 47. Brayden Kluck (WE) 20:40.2.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com

