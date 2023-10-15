Wausau Pilot & Review

A 54-year-old Hatley man is facing a felony drunken driving charge after a traffic stop Saturday, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

Police say a trooper stopped Terry D. Staszak on Oct. 14 for an alleged speeding violation on Hwy. 153 at Store Lane near Bevent, in Marathon County, and noted signs of impairment.

Staszak underwent field sobriety testing and was arrested. Police did not say whether any preliminary breath test results were taken, but Staszak remains in the Marathon County Jail as of Sunday morning. An initial appearance is set for Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Court records show Staszak’s third OWI conviction came following a September 2015 arrest. He spent 18 months on probation and served 75 days in jail, according to the Portage County sentencing information listed in his case.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

