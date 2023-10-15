Barry Markovsky, University of South Carolina and Fritz Holznagel, The Conversation
We hope you’ve enjoyed this quiz from our quizmaster, Fritz Holznagel, a past winner of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. If you have feedback on the quiz, please send us an email at us.quiz@theconversation.com.
Barry Markovsky, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Sociology, University of South Carolina and Fritz Holznagel, Quizmaster, The Conversation
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.