A Lc Du Flambeau MMA fighter is facing charges in three separate counties after allegations of violent assaults involving three separate victims, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI officials say Frank R. Schuman, 29, faces 15 counts related to domestic abuse in battery connected to incidents reported over a four-month span. Schuman faces charges in Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie County. In February, investigators urged any additional potential victims to come forward.

According to the criminal complaints, Mr. Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso, and legs. The assaults happened between January 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Schuman pleaded guilty to a series of felony charges in Outagamie County. The charges include two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, and strangulation and suffocation. Police say Schuman repeatedly hit a woman who was then his girlfriend, sending her to the emergency room at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was treated for a broken jaw and was forced to have it wired shut. In a separate incident, Schuman strangled and, while wearing work boots, kicked the victim, police said.

In Vilas County, Schuman faces a charge of domestic abuse battery with intent to cause bodily harm. His status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 15-16.

In Oneida County, Schuman faces domestic abuse charges toward a different woman. The alleged abuse took place from Jan. to Feb. 2022.

Schuman also faces felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.

During a court appearance, Schuman took responsibility for his actions but blamed the abuse on heavy drinking and said he did not remember what happened.

