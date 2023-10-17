WAUSAU – A United Way of Marathon County affinity group is offering school grants up to $500 to applicants within Marathon County school districts.

Not only can teachers and school officials apply, but students and coaches can, too, as well as 501(c)(3) organizations associated with a K-12 team or classroom.

The grant money offered by Emerging Leaders must be used for a classroom, club, team or a group of individuals associated with the school district.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit www.unitedwaymc.org/emerging-leaders. Applications are accepted now through Nov. 3. Grants will be awarded by Nov. 23, and money will be distributed by Dec. 31.

