All ages can participate in a Halloween-themed escape room at Marathon County Public Library’s Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Open Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, registration required. For more info and to register, call 715-687-4420.

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next Members-only Book Sale on Oct. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only, and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Adults can learn about preparing their lawn and garden for winter during a free class on Oct. 18 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated at 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12143 or call 715-261-1241.

Learn the warning signs of fraud on Oct. 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Presentation led by AARP. Free. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

The Marathon County Public Library will screen a 2023 Wes Anderson film on Oct. 24 from 6-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Rated PG-13. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.













