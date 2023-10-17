WAUSAU– River & Woods Theatre Co. will present the classic “Arsenic and Old Lace” Oct. 19, 20 and 21 at the Elks Lodge, 414 Scott St., Wausau.

“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a dark comedy about the only thing more deadly than poison: family.

Drama critic Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Brewster learns the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him!

Between his sweet spinster aunts’ penchant for poisoning lonely old men with their homemade wine, a sister who thinks she’s Teddy Roosevelt, and a brother using plastic surgery to hide from the police—not to mention Brewster’s own hesitancy about marriage—it’ll be a miracle if Brewster makes it to his own wedding.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1B8p5aPQY.

Tickets are available through Booktix (or at the door): https://rawtc.booktix.com.