Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Kevin and Brooke Winch announce the birth of their daughter Nirvana Ann Lynn, born at 1:41 a.m. Oct. 3, 2023. Nirvana weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Calvin and Cheyenne Stoflet announce the birth of their son Lakelann Robert, born at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 2, 2023. Lakelann weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Anthony Deland and Arianna Zuber announce the birth of their daughter Amirah Grace, born at 9:39 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023. Amirah weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Wilson and Karey Fowle announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Audrey, born at 2:50 a.m. Oct. 6, 2023. Amelia weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Myles and Morgan Nofsinger announce the birth of their daughter Maisy Brie, born at 10:32 a.m. Oct. 7, 2023. Maisy weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Alan Vang and GaoNou Yang announce the birth of their daughter Yuna Suabnag, born at 9:32 a.m. Oct. 6, 2023. Yuna weighed 7 pounds.

Joseph Novak and Hilary Steltenpohl announce the birth of their son Owen Michael, born at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023. Owen weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces.

Damien Bryant and Kaylee Olund announce the birth of their son Adrian David Lennart, born at 9:26 a.m. Oct. 2, 2023. Adrian weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Floyd and Allison Dean announce the birth of their daughter Bellamy Rose, born at 2:16 p.m. Oct. 3, 2023. Bellamy weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Christopher and Marisa Harm announce the birth of their son Myles Allan, born at 1:01 p.m. Oct. 4, 2023. Myles weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jacob and Melissa Toldness announce the birth of their daughter Sloane Cynthia, born at 4:03 p.m. Oct. 9, 2023. Sloane weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Josh and Bria Newton announce the birth of their son Waylon Leeland, born at 2 p.m. Oct. 9, 2023. Waylon weighed 8 pounds.

Tate and Makenna Zynda announce the birth of their daughter Sunshine Serena, born at 8:51 p.m. Oct. 9, 2023. Sunshine weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Matthew and Lexus Olson announce the birth of their son Jaxon Cooper, born at 7:51 p.m. Oct. 11, 2023. Jaxon weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

