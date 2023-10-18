Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Sarah L Ziegler

On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, Sarah Lorraine Ziegler, loving wife, mother, sister, and daughter, passed away at the age of 36, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Sarah was born August 31, 1987, to Bernie and Jolene (Albers) Knox in El Paso, Texas. She spent most of her childhood in Rhinelander, WI. On October 4th, 2008, Sarah married her high school sweetheart, Christopher Ziegler, in Wausau, WI. Sarah earned her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Stevens Point in 2010.

Sarah resided in Weston, WI with her husband and children. She devoted her life to raising her children and making memories with her family. Sarah enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling with her family. Sarah also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and baking.

Sarah cared deeply for those in her life. She was a steady fixture at her kids’ sporting events, dance rehearsals, and recitals. Sarah put her whole self into everything that she did. Whether it was a birthday party, a holiday meal, a family vacation, helping her children through milestones—every detail was prepared for in an effort to allow others to thrive and shine.

Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Jolene. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Chris, her son Alex, and her daughters Charlie and Maggie; her father, Bernie Knox; her siblings, Ryan (Julia Cohen) Knox and Renae (Jonathon) Allen; her nieces Ellie and Carter; her in-laws David and Linda (Nowacki) Ziegler, and sisters, in-law Allie (Jacob) DeLonay and Taylor (Tanner) Gould.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at Greenwood Hills Country Club—2002 Poplar Lane, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. with a sharing of memories to take place at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Chris to provide financial support for their children’s future.

Dianne J. Burk

Dianne Jean Burk, passed away on October 16, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1934, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to her parents Clifford Dolan and Eleanor Smith.

Dianne had a zest for life and a passion for her work. She graduated with a High School Diploma and went on to become a dedicated typesetter for the gaming industry. She achieved great success as the head typesetter for Dungeons and Dragons in Lake Geneva, WI. Her creativity and attention to detail made her an indispensable member of the team.

Outside of work, Dianne had a heart of gold. She found joy in creating beautiful knitted and crocheted pieces, which she generously donated to various charities, hospitals, and even local police departments. Her loving nature and selflessness touched the lives of many.

Dianne will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lori Burk, Jayne (Ken)Dombrowski, and Barbara (Eric) Haggen, who will forever cherish the memories they shared together. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Anthony Burk, Cory Guss, Kelly (Baird) Liebzeit, Katie Mallum, and Stephanie (Rolando) Abundiz. Dianne was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Josslyn, Delaney, Lucy, Gezebelle, and Azariah, who brought immense joy to her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Dolan and Eleanor Smith; step-mother, Margaret, as well as her great-grandson, Elixavier. Dianne is also reunited with her siblings, Nancy Blankenship, William Dolan, and Robert Dolan, who have gone before her.

In accordance with Dianne’s wishes, there will not be a public service to commemorate her life. Instead, her family and friends will gather privately to share stories, memories, and celebrate the incredible woman that she was.

Dianne Jean Burk’s kind heart, unwavering dedication, and love for her family will forever be etched in their hearts. She will be remembered as a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend. May she rest in eternal peace.

Rose M. Bergman

Rose Marie Bergman, 90, Athens passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born November 22, 1932 in Marathon County, daughter of the late Harry and Rose (Bargander) Hoff. On April 4, 1949 she married Clarence Stenzel. He preceded her in death on December 19, 1975. She then married Roy Bergman on March 18, 1977. He also preceded her in death on March 1, 1989.

Following Clarence’s death, Rose worked at Weyerhauser in Marshfield for several years. She then married Roy Bergman and moved to Waukesha. After Roy’s death, she moved back to the Athens area. She enjoyed being a homemaker, playing cards, taking an occasional trip to the casino, doing word search puzzles daily, and playing Sheepshead. The last few years, Rose resided at the Athenian Living Center where she continued to play cards and enjoy her visits with the residents and caretakers there.

Survivors include her daughter, Joanne (Ervin) Mroczenski, Athens, one grandson, Jason Geirsbach, North Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews. Rose will especially be missed by her niece Nettie.

Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Edith Hoff and her two brothers, Norbert and LeRoy Hoff and a special nephew, Michael Hoff Sr.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. Joe Bathke will preside. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Athens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Rose’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at Athenian Living Center, Athens, and also Interim Health for the outstanding care and devotion they all shared with her. She truly was blessed by all who took care of her and kept a smile on her face.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Anthony’s in Athens.

