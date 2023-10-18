For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team squared off with the West Bend Power in a home and home series over the weekend. Wausau lost 4-3 Friday and won 7-0 on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd at Marathon Park.

On Friday night, Wausau got out to a 2-0 lead after first-period goals from Gabe Randel and Cullen Grahek. West Bend came back strong in the second period and tied the game at 2-2 after a goal at 13:54 of the period.

Wausau regained the lead just 1:24 later when Randel netted this second goal of the evening. The lead wouldn’t last long as Teagan Scheurer tied the game at 3-3 one minute later.

Wausau and West Bend remained tied all the way until 19:33 of the third period. That is when Monte Goold found the back of the net, which proved to be the game-winning goal for the Power. Collin Lemanski took the loss after allowing four goals on 21 shots for Wausau.

Saturday night’s game would be a different story as Wausau dominated West Bend from the first period on.

In the first, Wausau scored on goals from Anderson Brien, Ricky Nelson and Gabe Randel to take a 3-0 lead.

The second period saw more dominance as Jack Dawley, Isaac Baker and Nelson all joined in on the offensive fun for the Cyclones. Baker added another goal in the third period to give Wausau the 7-0 win at the home opener. Collin Lemanski earned the win after stopping all 16 shots in goal.

Wausau Cyclones hockey is back at home this coming weekend with two outstanding promotions. Don’t miss the Halloween Costume Contest and Trick or Treat game presented by Goodwill this Friday. Saturday night is Pink the Rink, presented by Dovorany Orthodontics. Wear pink and make your bid on a specialty Cyclones pink jersey. Puck drops at 7:10 p.m. both nights. Visit wausaucyclones.com for tickets.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association.

