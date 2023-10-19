Wausau Pilot & Review

Weather officials say patchy, dense fog could complicate the morning commute on Thursday, with rapidly changing visibility in areas throughout Wausau and central Wisconsin.

The fog is most likely near lakes and river valleys and should dissipate shortly after 9 a.m.

On Thursday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. in the Wausau area. Watch for increasing clouds with a high near 55 and a light west wind that could gust up to 18 mph.

Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected. Thursday night’s low will reach about 44.

