WAUSAU – The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum announced recently its partnership with 12 other distinguished art museums in the state to form Wisconsin Art Destinations.

Together, the Milwaukee Art Museum, Chazen Museum of Art, Museum of Wisconsin Art, Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, Haggerty Art Museum, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Racine Art Museum, Paine Art Center and Gardens, Rahr-West Art Museum, Trout Museum of Art, Miller Art Museum, and the Bergstrom Mahler Museum of Glass are working together to raise the profile of Wisconsin as a destination for the visual arts by inviting visitors to explore and experience the state’s art museums and surrounding destinations.

Devoted to igniting a sense of discovery within each visitor, the goal of the collective is to increase attendance across all of the art museums, while highlighting the uniqueness each brings, encouraging visits to multiple art museums during one trip.

For more information on Wisconsin Art Destinations or the individual museums, visit Wisconsin Art Destinations.

