Dear editor,

It was very nice to see our local (Marathon County Public Library Board of Trustees) win the Lee Buress Award for intellectual freedom from the Wisconsin Council of Teachers of English. Especially in this time of criticism and misguided efforts to reduce and even eliminate library funding.

Thanks, library board, for standing up for our freedom.

Jim Force of Wausau

