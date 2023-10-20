By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Court documents show a 12-year-old Wausau boy was hospitalized in October after investigators discovered he was beaten and intentionally starved by his father, who is now facing felony neglect and abuse charges.

A pediatrician involved in the boy’s care said the child weighed more when he was 7 years old than he did at the time he was admitted to the hospital, and said the child’s heart could be damaged as a result of the undernourishment. The boy told police his father would limit his access to food for days, while the rest of the family ate prepared meals. The lack of food was a “form of punishment,” court documents state.

Additionally, the boy told police his father would force him to stand outside in the winter wearing only shorts, and again in the summer sun until his skin burned. The boy, who had several fresh scars on his head, described being picked up by the neck and slammed against the wall before being thrown to the ground. Other instances of alleged abuse were also documented including the boy being struck with a metal hammock hook.

The child had not attended formal school in the Wausau School District since early February 2022, court records show.

Prosecutors on Oct. 18 filed charges of chronic neglect and physical abuse of a child against 39-year-old David A. Adams, who was jailed on an unrelated charge when the allegations surfaced. After Adams was arrested Oct. 1 on charges of strangulation and suffocation, fleeing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct, the child’s mother, who had not seen the boy for several years, was contacted to pick him up.

The boy’s mother said she was shocked at his appearance and called police. The boy was then taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield for observation, treatment and further testing. Investigators say his ribs and spine were clearly visible.

A probable cause hearing was held Oct. 4, when Circuit Judge Scott Corbett ordered Adams held on a $10,000 cash bond. Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus upheld the bond during an Oct. 18 initial appearance. Davis remains behind bars with a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 25.

The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of more than 18 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.

