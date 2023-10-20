Wausau Pilot & Review
Expect plenty of sunshine Friday in the Wausau area, with clouds and showers developing much later in the day. Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
For more forecast information, visit weather.gov.