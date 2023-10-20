Wausau Pilot & Review
The driver of a semi tractor trailer is facing drunken driving charges after a crash on Hwy. 10 in Waupaca County, officials said.
The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 10 at Hwy. 22-54. Police say the driver tipped the semi to its side while taking the eastbound exit off Hwy. 10. No injuries were reported.
A preliminary breath test result was not immediately available. The ramp was closed for several hours as crews removed the semi from the area. The driver’s name was not released.