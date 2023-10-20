Wausau Pilot & Review

The driver of a semi tractor trailer is facing drunken driving charges after a crash on Hwy. 10 in Waupaca County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 10 at Hwy. 22-54. Police say the driver tipped the semi to its side while taking the eastbound exit off Hwy. 10. No injuries were reported.

A preliminary breath test result was not immediately available. The ramp was closed for several hours as crews removed the semi from the area. The driver’s name was not released.

Like this: Like Loading...