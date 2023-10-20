Antigo, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4-6:30 p.m.
Athens, Sunday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.
Boulder Junction, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Clintonville, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m.
Edgar, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m
Kronenwetter, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Marathon City, Sunday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.
Marshfield, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Merrill, Trunk/Trick-or-Treat events on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Minocqua, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
Mosinee, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Rib Mountain, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Rhinelander, Saturday, Oct. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Rothschild, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Schofield, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Shawano, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Stevens Point, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Tigerton, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Tomahawk, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Wausau, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Weston, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Wittenberg, Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.