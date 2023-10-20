By Shereen Siewert

An unlicensed Wausau daycare provider accused of intentionally abusing a toddler who suffered a brain injury while in her care was sentenced Friday on child abuse charges, nearly four months after she was convicted in the case.

Merisa Wagner, 33, formerly operated Merisa’s Stepping Stones Daycare out of her Stark Street home. Court records show she was investigated three times for suspected child abuse and had been fired from two other daycare facilities before child’s injury was reported. Wagner formerly used the last name Sell, which appears in most court documents related to the case.

She will spend six years in prison.

Police say Wagner called 911 in August 2018 to report a 16-month-old girl she was caring for fell out of her high chair, choked on her food and was having trouble breathing. Wagner cleared the girl’s airway before emergency crews arrived and the child’s mother opted to watch the girl at home rather than have her transported to the emergency room.

But the girl’s condition continued to deteriorate, prompting the child’s mother to take her to the hospital later in the evening. There, police say, doctors discovered the girl had bleeding on her brain. Doctors also discovered mouth injuries and other bruising indicative of potential physical abuse, police said. According to court documents, doctors suspected the child had been shaken.

As part of the investigation, police learned that Wagner was involved in two other child abuse investigations at the same day care and did not tell parents she was running an unlicensed facility, according to court filings. In 2015, a 4-month-old boy in Wagner’s care who had a seizure was also diagnosed with a brain injury, police said. Wagner allegedly attributed the boy’s injuries to another child who she said shook the infant while the boy was sitting in a bouncy swing.

Then in 2017, a mother of a child in Wagner’s care called police to report her son had bruising that looked like fingerprints on the child’s upper thigh. Wagner was never charged in connection with either incident, though the 2015 case was initially referred to the Marathon County District Attorney’s office for potential charges. Prosecutors, however, found insufficient evidence to prosecute.

Wagner, who admitted to police she had been fired from two Wausau daycare facilities, ultimately closed her in-home daycare.

As the date for a jury trial approached, Wagner appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court for a plea hearing. On June 30, she was convicted of two counts of intentional child abuse. A third charge was dismissed but read into the record.

On Friday, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson sentenced Wagner, who now lists a Baraboo address, to four years in prison on the most serious charge of child abuse-intentionally causing great bodily harm, and two years in prison on the lesser child abuse charge. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

In addition to the initial confinement, Wagner will spend 10 years on extended supervision. She is prohibited from caring for any children other than her own or any vulnerable people. She cannot volunteer or provide child care at any center.

Wagner, who had been free on bond, was immediately taken into custody and will head to prison. She was granted four days credit for time served on each count.