Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point stormed back from a 17-point lead in the second half to defeat Wausau West 32-31 in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 football playoff game Friday night at Goerke Field.

No. 3 seed Stevens Point (9-1) moves on to a Level 2 game at No. 2 Kimberly (8-1) next Friday, Oct. 27. Wausau West sees its season come to an end with a 7-3 record.

Wausau West led 17-7 at halftime after Jack Kostroski threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Carter Amerson and Kostroski added a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Jackson Ngo ripped off a 66-yard scoring run in the third quarter to push the Warriors lead to 24-7 before Stevens Point scored four times to pull out the win.

Braylon Smola had a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and one on a pass from Grant Chandonais, who finished with three TD passes. Chandonais also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the Panthers.

Both offenses were on point as Wausau West finished with 402 yards, one more than Stevens Point.

Ngo ran for 115 yards and Kostroski finished with 184 yards passing to pace Wausau West.

Chandonais threw for 283 yards, 163 to Amon Konopacki, who caught eight balls, two for touchdowns.

Panthers 32, Warriors 31

Wausau West 0 17 7 7 – 31

Stevens Point 0 7 12 13 – 32

Second Quarter

WW – Carter Amerson 17 pass from Jack Kostroski (Jackson Albee kick).

WW – Kostroski 1 run (Albee kick).

SP – Amon Konopacki 35 pass from Grant Chandonais (Sawyer Zuege kick).

WW – Albee 30 field goal.

Third Quarter

WW – Jackson Ngo 66 run (Albee kick).

SP – Braylon Smola 4 run (run failed).

SP – Konopacki 39 pass from Chadnonais (pass failed).

Fourth Quarter

WW – J.J. Drews 14 run (Albee kick).

SP – Chandonais 2 run (Zuege kick).

SP – Smola 9 pass from Chandonais (run failed).

Team Statistics

First downs: WW 16; SP 20.

Rushing (att-yards): WW 37-208; SP 35-118.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WW 14-18-194-0; SP 19-28-283-0.

Total yards: WW 402; SP 401.

Fumbles (total-lost): WW 2-0; SP 2-1.

Penalties (no.-yards): WW 7-50; SP 4-25.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WW, Jackson Ngo 13-115, Carter Amerson 3-39, Ray Reineck 8-24, Jack Kostroski 8-14, J.J. Drews 1-14, Jaden Durr 4-2. SP, Braylon Smola 25-98, Grant Chandonais 9-24, Team 1-minus 4.

Passing: WW, Kostroski 13-17-184-0, Drews 1-1-10-0. SP, Chandonais 19-28-283-0.

Receiving: WW, Amerson 5-62, Bennett Matteson 4-72, Brett Butalla 2-54, Jackson Albee 2-5, Ngo 1-1. SP, Amon Konopacki 8-163, Kyle Madlena 6-45, Smola 3-47, Ethan Ehlinger 2-28.

Records: Wausau West 7-3; Stevens Point 9-1.

