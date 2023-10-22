By Shereen Siewert

A 17-year-old Wausau boy is accused of violently attacking a cat, resulting in felony animal mistreatment charges.

Mikhi J. Turner is being tried as an adult on the charge, which was filed Oct. 16 in Marathon County Circuit Court. In Wisconsin, 17-year-old defendants are treated as adults in the court system.

Police say Turner intentionally mutilated and disfigured the cat, which belonged to a family member.

An investigation began Oct. 15, when officers were dispatched to a home on North Second Avenue in Wausau for a report of animal abuse. The cat was bleeding from the mouth, was shaking and had hair missing from its head. Police say the cat’s jaw was injured and the animal’s eye was filled with blood, while two spots on the cat’s head extending from above the eyes to the ears on both side showed hair had been removed.

A photograph of the cat from earlier in the day showed the animal was in good condition before its owner left for the day, with Turner remaining in the home. Police say Turner admitted hitting the cat “more than a couple times.”

During an initial appearance Oct. 16, Turner pleaded not guilty. He is free on a $3,000 signature bond and is ordered not to have any unsupervised contact with domestic animals as the case proceeds.

The current condition of the cat is unclear.

A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 10.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.