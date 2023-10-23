Wausau Pilot & Review

Warmer air will move into the Wausau area this week but expect plenty of rain and even a thunderstorm tonight and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Here’s what to expect:

Today

Showers likely, mainly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Light southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

