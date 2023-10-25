Nov. 2

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Youth and their families are invited to build LEGOs at the library. Join us on Nov. 2 from 3-5 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Rothschild)

Youth and their families are invited to the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, on Nov. 2 to read to a sweet, well-behaved therapy dog. Drop in any time from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free, no registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Nov. 4

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with your family by building with LEGOs at the library. Join us from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Nov. 6

Create a Circuit Turkey for Teens (MCPL Hatley)

Tweens and teens are invited to the Hatley branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, on Nov. 6 from 5-6 p.m. to participate in a project that mixes STEM with crafting. We’ll provide supplies and instructions to create a simple closed circuit that can then be decorated like a turkey. Free, no registration required. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Nov. 8

Slimy Fall Story Time (MCPL Spencer)

Kids are invited to MCPL Spencer, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, for a story time all about slime. Join us at the on Nov. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to hear a slime story, then make slime with a fall twist. Free and open to children and their families, no registration required. Call 715-659-3996 for more info.

Family Glow Night

Get in on the glow-in-the-dark fun at Family Glow Night. Join us at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Nov. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. to read stories by black light, then participate in glow-in-the-dark crafts and activities. Free and open to all children (best for ages 5-10) and their families, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 11

Prehistoric Facts with Dino Chris (MCPL Wausau)

Dinosaur and fossil lovers of all-ages are invited to see fossils with Dino Chris. Join us at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Nov. 11 from 1-2 p.m. Chris will bring his collection of paleontology items for the public to look at and ask questions. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 14

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 14 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Nov. 15

Pokémon Club (MCPL Rothschild)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 15 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Nov. 16

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Nov. 16 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Mosinee)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 16 from 4-5 p.m. at the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Crafts & Dragons for Teens (MCPL Wausau)

Teens who love D&D are invited to join us at chain-mail making craft at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau, on Nov. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Even if you’re not into D&D, you can still join us for this unique craft. Free, registration is required. Register at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12301. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Nov. 20

Pokémon Club (MCPL Edgar)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Nov. 20 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third St., Edgar. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Nov. 22-25

3D Paper Sculptures (MCPL Wausau)

Join on these no school days to create 3D Paper Sculptures at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N First St., Wausau. We’ll provide all the materials. Drop in during open hours Nov. 22-25. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

Nov. 28

Bad Art Night for Teens (MCPL Mosinee)

Teens are invited to let their imaginations run wild while making “bad” art. Join us on Nov. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Arts and crafts supplies will be laid out and teens will be able to use whatever they want for their creations. Free, open to teens, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

4-H Foodie (MCPL Wausau)

Kids in third grade and up are invited to make a creative and healthy snack with Marathon County 4-H. Join us at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Nov. 28 from 6-7 p.m. for this hands-on kitchen skills class. Free. Registration is required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11996. Call 715-261-1230 for more info.

Nov. 30

Snow Globe Stories & Fun (MCPL Wausau)

Kids and families, join us for snow globe stories, activities and crafts as we welcome the winter season. Attend this special story time at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Free. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.





