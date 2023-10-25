WAUSAU – Visit Monk Botanical Gardens Nov. 1 to celebrate an important Hispanic holiday, Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos!

The gardens has partnered with 4-H and H2N (Hmong and Hispanic Communication Network) to offer this special event for one night only, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person and are only available at the door (cash, check or

card.) Arrive at any time during the event.

Enjoy live Mariachi music, sample and buy traditional foods, and participate in a costume contest (traditional attire, not Halloween). Traditional Day of the Dead costumes include face-painting to resemble skulls, fancy floral dresses, fancy suits, and floral accessories. Arrive in traditional costume and your ticket is $1.

Admission includes access to activities for all ages. Activities include mural-painting, sugar skull-painting, and papel picado (decorative paper-cutting).

Learn more at blossomoflights.org/special-events/day-of-the-dead/.

Community ofrenda

Members of the community are also invited to participate in the community ofrenda (altar) by bringing along a photo of a passed loved one. It is believed that the spirits of loved ones who have passed away return to Earth on Nov. 1 and 2. The ofrenda welcomes them with their photos and their favorite foods and drinks. It may also include other symbolic items like sugar skulls (representing the loved one’s soul), salt, candles, cempasúchil flowers (marigolds), water, crosses, copal, papel picado, and pan de muerto (sweet bread). The flowers mark the path that the dead must follow during their visit and are placed on the altar and around their graves.



Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

