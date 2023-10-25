Wausau Pilot & Review

Meow there! My name is Heirloom and I’m about to be the most precious thing in your life. Our love story will be passed on from generation to generation and I’m purring right now just thinking about how lucky I’m about to be. I’m playful, sweet and curious just as a kitten should be. See you soon, I hope!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

