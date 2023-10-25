By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A proposed raise for City Council members was shot down this week, with one Wausau alderman taking a different tack by proposing a salary cut based on the group’s performance.

Each of the city’s 11 council members earns a $5,355 salary each year, a rate that has remained intact for more than a decade. City Council President Becky McElhaney on Oct. 9 told Wausau’s Human Resources Committee that she had several alders approach her to place a proposed increase on the agenda. The proposal was rejected in committee, but brought to the full council for final review.

Alders Lou Larson and Dawn Herbst both backed the raise, with Herbst pointing to a recent three percent increase for Marathon County Board members to support her argument. She spoke about the many hours alders spend preparing for and attending meetings. And Dist. 7’s Lisa Rasmussen said alders spend about 20 hours per week in the role – but acknowledged that in a difficult economic cycle, a pay increase is tough to justify even if additional money is deserved.

But Tom Kilian, of Dist. 3, said the council should take a pay cut, rather than a pay raise, based on the “outrageous and poor performance” of the group. He said the city’s lack of public participation and other policy failures throughout the years as the basis for his proposal, and said the body has repeatedly failed to actually represent constituent needs and desires.

Kilian’s proposed amendment prompted a sharp reply from Herbst, who shook her head as he spoke and said if “some character” wanted a decrease, perhaps it should come out of “his” pocket.

Doug Diny was the only alder who joined Kilian in voting for a pay decrease and that motion failed. The proposal to increase pay also failed by a 2-8 vote, with Herbst and Larson supporting the measure. Alder Gary Gisselman was absent and excused on Tuesday.

