By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau will beef up security at City Hall, after approving additional funding for upgrades proposed earlier this year.

City officials point to incidents in which “vagrant and hostile” people have roamed through the building, and say some people were found sleeping in the basement. In January 2022, a man accused of creating a disturbance at City Hall was arrested and charged criminally.

Initially, the project was expected to cost roughly $180,000 and would have received American Rescue Act funding. But in April, that changed, and project funds were granted through the general fund.

City staff completed plans and opened bids on Oct. 17 for the plan and saw the low bid come in from J.H. Findorff and Son, Inc., for about $231,000. Staff is now going back to the council to request additional money from the General Fund surplus for $68,000 to complete the job.

Public Works Director Eric Lindman said three bids were received and all were higher than initially expected due to costs related to the difference between safety glass and ballistic glass.

The security upgrade will include restrictions for visitors in the main lobby, with a secure entrance that limits access to the elevators, stairs and basement areas. Mayor Katie Rosenberg and former Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven made the case for the upgrades earlier this year, after several incidents raised alarm bells for staff.

The proposal passed 8-2, with Alders Tom Kilian and Doug Diny opposed. Alder Gary Gisselman was absent and excused on Tuesday.

