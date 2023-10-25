Wausau Pilot & Review

Wet weather continues on Wednesday for Wausau, though forecasters expect a break from the rain midday before thunderstorms roll in again overnight.

Rivers and streams will continue to rise today due to the heavier rains that occurred yesterday. Minor flooding is possible.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 a.m. Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Low around 52. East southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

