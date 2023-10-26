WAUSAU – The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital has once again come together to create Halloween costumes for the tiniest members of our community.

Now in its fourth year, the NICU Halloween Costumes event brings joy to parents whose newborns are in the NICU during Halloween.

The preparation for this heartwarming event starts weeks in advance as the NICU team begins to imagine Halloween costume ideas. Nurses, doctors and volunteers then gather at someone’s house to make these tiny costumes a reality.

“One favorite among the costumes created is the baby burrito,” said Heather Hetzel, registered neonatal ICU nurse. “There’s also a little old granny costume that never fails to leave people smiling.”

The joy extends beyond the NICU as the costumes are brought to life when the infants are dressed up. Each tiny pumpkin, superhero and animal is carefully adorned. Photographs capture these heartwarming moments.

The impact of the NICU Halloween Costumes event is immeasurable. Not only do these costumes light up the lives of the NICU babies and their parents, they serve as a reminder of the dedication and compassion of the NICU staff and volunteers.

“Seeing their babies participate in the Halloween fun, even while in the NICU, provides parents with a sense of normalcy and an opportunity to create lasting memories,” Hetzel said.

Like this: Like Loading...