STEVENS POINT – A senior adviser to the president for democracy initiatives will give a talk at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in November.

Nancy Thomas will present Discourse, Speech, Inclusion and the Future of our Democracy at 6 p.m. Nov. 8, in the Laird Room of the Dreyfus University Center, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens Point. The talk is free and open to the public.

Thomas will discuss the state of civil discourse in the United States, the challenges and opportunities facing educational institutions in promoting democratic values and practices and how to encourage civil discourse in classrooms and in public.

Thomas is the founding director of the Institute for Democracy and Higher Education at the American Association of Colleges and Universities in Washington, D.C. Thomas designed and launched the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, the nation’s largest study of student participation in elections and democracy.

Her research interests and advocacy include student learning for and institutional engagement in democracy, closing equity gaps in voting, campus climates for student political learning and participation, political discussion in and beyond the classroom, free speech and inclusion, academic freedom and higher education’s role in democracy.

She holds a law degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a doctorate from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.





