A team of five cadets ages 12-14 from the Stevens Point Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, were awarded in October with the 2023 Kittinger Cup and $5,000 grant in the Civil Air Patrol High Altitude Balloon Challenge in a live broadcast awards ceremony.

The win puts the team at No. 1 over 115 cadet teams of about 950 total cadets throughout the nation, the Civil Air Patrol said in a news release. Cadets worked for four months to create almost 1,000 science experiments that were launched on two weather balloons before reaching burst altitudes – both just over 100,000 feet.

The cadet team is made up of Cadet Chief Master Sergeant Lily Schaefer of Wausau, an eighth-grader at Odyssey Virtual Academy; Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Barrett DuBos of Stevens Point, an eighth-grader at Adventure Home Academy; Cadet Senior Airman Alex Albright of Vesper, an eighth-grader at Immanuel Lutheran School; Cadet Senior Airman Greyson Krepsky of Stevens Point, a homeschooled eighth-grader; and Cadet Senior Airman Micah Ritter of Wisconsin Rapids, a seventh-grader at Immanuel Lutheran School.

The national challenge honors and is sponsored in part by the family of Legacy Ambassador and Benefactor, Retired Air Force Colonel Joe Kittinger, who set parachute jump records while performing tests for the USAF’s Project Excelsior, aimed at helping design ejection systems for military pilots flying high-altitude missions.

The Steven Point cadet team’s project studied cold welding in low earth orbit, and required a 2-minute introduction pre-launch video, a mission patch, a complete science slide detailing their experiment, and a 5-minute post-launch review video.

The team will establish a scholarship fund with the $5,000 prize to allow more Stevens Point Composite Squadron cadets to take advantage of opportunities, like Flight and Space academies through the Civil Air Patrol.

