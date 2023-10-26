Wausau Pilot & Review

More wet weather is in the forecast for Wausau on Thursday, with patchy fog expected throughout the morning commute. Here’s what to expect, from the National Weather Service:

Today

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 a.m. Patchy fog. High near 59. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely between 10am and 1pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5 p.m. South southwest wind 11 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

