More rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday morning, but the weather will turn cooler with a chance of snow on Saturday afternoon. Watch for fog during the morning commute, with some minor flooding expected. Details:

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 41 by 5 p.m. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

