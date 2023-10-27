ATHENS – The Medford Chamber of Commerce, Forward Bank and SC Swiderski in mid October hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment site called SCS Athens.

The SCS Athens site at 713 Caroline St. plans for six multi-family buildings and three building styles that feature 64 market rate apartment homes with 14 floor plans. Each apartment home has a private entrance, an attached or detached garage, private laundry and patio or balcony.

All apartments include heat, water, sewer, cable, Wi-Fi, trash, lawn care and snow removal in the rent rates. The apartment homes are pet friendly for cats and dogs and feature green space throughout the site. The apartments will also have on-site management.

SCS will work with local subcontractors, tradespeople and laborers on this project, SCS said in a news release. It will also use local suppliers and lenders whenever possible.

