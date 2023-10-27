Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 152

Location: North Townline Road to County G

Schedule: Sept. 11 to Nov. 15, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the asphalt and replace deteriorating guardrail and pipe culvert.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continuel asphalt paving.

Traffic impacts: One-lane traffic under flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis152waushara/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will repair the existing concrete pavement on WIS 29 eastbound where it has deteriorated and resurface the asphalt shoulders between County E and WIS 97. They will also replace WIS 29 eastbound pavement between WIS 97 and County Highway H.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:

Finish installing cable guard

Finish shoulder work

Install rumble strips and apply markings

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10



Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews are working to prepare the project for winter and work will likely continue into next season depending on weather.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction, noting that all traffic will be routed in the two outside lanes. On the south end of the project motorists will be reduced down to one lane in each direction. During the day, traffic may be bi-directional on the two Northbound lanes to accommodate paving.

There will also be flagging as needed for paving operation during the day.

There will also be times of the day where intersections will have the signals turned to flashing red to help flaggers manage traffic.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 8, North Rifle Road and WIS 47

Location: Rhinelander

Schedule: Aug. 7 to Oct. 30, 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt, replace culverts, make spot repairs to inlets, outlets, curb and gutter, replace a railroad crossing and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Pave the remaining surface layer on the westbound driving lane, turn lanes and intersections. Install materials for the westbound shoulder and install pavement marking project wide.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Traffic is currently in a single lane in each direction on eastbound and westbound lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-us8rifleroad/

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Various culverts and bridges between Merrill and Tomahawk

Schedule: July 31 – November 2023

Project description: Crews will install traffic control, begin culvert replacement north of Eggert Drive and install seed, fertilizer and erosion mat.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will

Pave asphalt.

Finish guardrail and landscaping.

Install pavement markings.

Crews are scheduled to remove road closure and detour and open the road to traffic Nov. 2.



Traffic impacts: WIS 107 will be closed to through traffic and a signed detour will be provided to replace the culvert over Skanawan Creek approximately 0.3 miles south of County S. WIS 107 through traffic will be routed around the project area via County J, US 51, and County S. This detour will remain in place until Nov. 1.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis107lincoln/

Iron County

Highway: WIS 77

Location: Ashland County Line to Upson Lake Road

Schedule: Aug.17, 2023 to November 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface of WIS 77 with new asphalt, replace and repair culverts, place new shoulders and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete shouldering work and will begin pavement marking and rumble strips.

Traffic impacts: WIS 77 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations, temporary traffic signals and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis77iron/

Portage County

Highway: WIS 66

Location: County J and WIS 49

Schedule: Sept. 5 to Oct. 27, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the asphalt pavement, culvert replacement, install a cattle pass and reconstruct the sidewalk curb ramps.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will continue grading shoulders, installing centerline rumble strips and placing new pavement marking.

Traffic impacts: WIS 66 will be open to traffic utilizing daytime lane closures with flagging operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis66portage/

Green Lake County

Highway: WIS 23, WIS 44/73

Location: Various Culverts

Schedule: Sept. 5 to Oct. 28, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface WIS 23 and repair or replace culverts along WIS 44/73 and WIS 23.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will install gravel shoulders along WIS 23 and culvert pipe lining work along WIS 23.

Traffic impacts: Lane closures and flagging operations will be controlling traffic through the work zone on WIS 23 where work to install gravel shoulders will be performed. Shoulder closures may also be utilized in several locations along WIS 23 where culvert pipes are being lined.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis23greenlake/

